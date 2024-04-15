'What They Say, They Deliver': Milind Deora 'Welcomes' BJP's Manifesto

"The manifesto of the BJP is very good," Milind Deora said (File)

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Milind Deora hailed the BJP's election manifesto, specifically mentioning the promise of building three crore more houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), saying that it has particular significance for Mumbai.

"The manifesto of the BJP is very good. What they say, they deliver. I welcome it," Mr Deora, who recently joined Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) quitting the Congress, told news agency ANI.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), 4 crore families have been given permanent houses. Now their plan is that in the coming five years, they will give 3 crore more families permanent houses. This is a very good plan. I want to see this plan implemented in Mumbai and Maharashtra. This is the dream of Mumbaikars. Everyone should have permanent houses," he added.

The BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, national president JP Nadda, other senior leaders, and senior union ministers at the party's New Delhi headquarters on Sunday.

The manifesto has the tagline "Modi ki Guarantee," with a focus on more development, women's welfare, and a roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" (developed India).

According to the BJP, the year 2025 will be declared the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Year'.

The BJP election manifesto promised a 'One Nation One Election' and "single electoral roll".

The manfisto released by the BJP also focuses on bringing forward more Lakhpati Didis. It promises to make electricity bills zero with the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Also, the manifesto of BJP features India's Olympics bid in 2036, the implementation of the National Education Policy, and a law against paper leaks, among other promises.

In its election promise, the party also aims to make the nation the third-largest economy in the world. The manifesto set the goal of making India a "global manufacturing hub."

The manifesto was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party President JP Nadda.

JP Nadda, while addressing the event, said that the government's achievements over the last 10 years, such as the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the women's reservation law, were made possible due to the clear mandate given to the party by people.

"The achievements of the last 10 years are a result of a clear mandate," Nadda said at a function to release the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had appointed a manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including massive campaigns across the country to seek people's suggestions before the release of the 'Sankalp Patra'.

The BJP received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including more than 400,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million through videos.

The Lok Sabha polls in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4.

Around 970 million individuals, out of a total population of 1.44 billion, are eligible to take part in the elections. The legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will coincide with the general election. Additionally, there will be by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states.

