What Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Son Said About Joining Politics

Aryaman Scindia had earlier expressed his unwillingness to join politics. (File)

Aryaman Scindia, son of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, says the doors for his entry into politics are not closed and he may join it at some stage.

In an interview to PTI, Aryaman Scindia said he would like to give a "millennial touch" to the country's politics, focusing it on issues affecting youngsters, if he takes the plunge in the future.

Aryaman Scindia, who had earlier expressed his unwillingness to join politics, said politics with a focus on youngsters has economic dividends as well.

The 27-year-old entrepreneur and the new generation Scindia, who has taken up entrepreneurship as a career choice, said his politics will largely focus on educational development and promoting entrepreneurship among youngsters.

It was like charting an altogether different course for Aryaman Scindia as he dabbled in startups, breaking away from the political lineage of his family, three generations of which have been in active politics.

While his father is the Union aviation minister in the Narendra Modi government, his grandfather, late Madhavrao Scindia, was a Congress stalwart. His great grandmother, Vijyaraje Scindia, was a venerable BJP veteran.

"If I join politics in the future, there has to be a millennial touch and a youth angle to it. I have studied economics and from what I have read and understood, India with its demographic dividends really needs to focus on the youth of the country to materialise their productivity," Mr Scindia told PTI.

Asked if there are any second thoughts about joining politics in the future, he said he has not "closed the door" completely.

"We (in the family) have had conversations and I have always understood that you should never close a door. I may join politics in the future but it is definitely not something that I see myself getting into politics currently," he added.

Mr Scindia, who owns two startups -- MyMandi and Pravas -- said his primary focus currently is on creating impact through his businesses. "There is a lot on my plate right now. I want to learn more about my country," he said.

On what drove him to choose entrepreneurship over his family's position in politics, he said he always wanted to start his own business rather than working for someone else.

Aryaman Scindia added that he received support from his parents, but they were also sceptical about his decision to start his own setup.

"Initially, my parents were not very comfortable with the idea. There was a safety net attached. They wanted me to ascend in the company I was already working with. But we had conversations where I made them understand the model I wanted to build," he said.

MyMandi is projected to break even in December and turn profitable in March. The startup is looking at hitting a monthly revenue of Rs 2 crore with a growth rate of 20 to 25 per cent.

Mr Scindia's second startup, Pravas, provides services in the hospitality sector to unearth the undiscovered parts of India through food, music and culture.

