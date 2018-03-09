What Led To Supreme Court Recognising 'Living Will': A 10-Point Timeline

Passive euthanasia: Supreme Court recognizes a persons right to choose death over life support
New Delhi:
A terminally ill person can make a 'living will', giving his permission to withdraw life support system if doctors think he has reached an irreversible stage. The verdict of the five-judge Constitution Bench
, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, attached strict conditions for executing a 'living will', saying it has to be made by the person in "his normal state of health and mind". The court also specified who would be eligible to execute the will, when he slips into an incurable condition.