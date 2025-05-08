Veteran Australian Journalist Dies By Euthanasia After Long Battle With Rare Disorder

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Veteran journalist Iain Finlay, 89, died by euthanasia at home. He battled amyloidosis, a rare disease causing severe organ damage. Finlay chose voluntary assisted dying after treatments failed him.

Veteran Australian journalist Iain Finlay, 89, died by euthanasia at his New South Wales home, surrounded by his loved ones. Mr Finlay, a former reporter for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, had been battling amyloidosis, a rare disease that severely damages organs due to a buildup of amyloid proteins. With no known cure, he opted for voluntary assisted dying after his condition became unbearable, accompanied by excruciating pain and difficulty breathing. He was surrounded by his partner of 60 years, Trish Clark, and their children, Zara and Sean.

Notably, he had been preparing for this moment, researching euthanasia years in advance as a practical option. Despite participating in a trial for amyloidosis, he opted for voluntary assisted dying after the treatment proved ineffective.

"There is no doubt this is an effort to control aspects of dying, having it administered to you at a particular time when your family can be there. It's going to be very traumatic for them, I suppose, even more than me," he told ABC before his death.

Iain Finlay had a distinguished journalism career spanning several decades. He started out covering the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games for United Press and later became the Southeast Asia correspondent for ABC, where he worked on the program "This Day Tonight" for eight years. He interviewed notable figures like Ella Fitzgerald, Muhammad Ali, and former US President Richard Nixon.

His son Sean Finlay paid tribute to his father through a touching note on Instagram. '18 months ago my Pa, was diagnosed with a terminal disease called Amyloidosis—an incurable cardiac condition in which patients become increasingly breathless, ultimately leading to death. For our father, the condition became progressively more intolerable and complex over the passing weeks and months, as it was accompanied by excruciating pain. Eventually, he could no longer stand or walk more than a few steps without gasping for breath," he wrote.





"In response, a decision was made—by dad and with the full support of his family—to begin the detailed and complex process of applying for Voluntary Assisted Dying at home. Following three consultations with doctors, the procedure was approved, with medication scheduled to be administered Today, 6th May 2025," the caption added.

Several countries have laws permitting euthanasia or medically assisted dying. New Zealand introduced its law in 2021, allowing adults with terminal illnesses expected to die within six months to opt for assisted dying if they're experiencing unbearable suffering. Other countries with similar laws include the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Canada, Belgium and Colombia.