What Kunal Kamra's Namesake Said On Air India Barring Him By Mistake

A man who shares his name with stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra said on Thursday that Air India, which initially cancelled his ticket by mistake, had allowed him to travel after document verification.

Days after four airlines imposed a flying ban on Kunal Kamra, Air India cancelled the ticket of a namesake of the stand-up comedian on Wednesday.

"I was shocked when I was informed by the Air India staff that my name is in the blacklist. I was travelling from Jaipur to Mumbai but at the airport, I was told that I'm barred from travelling," he said.

"It was a bizarre incident but after the verification, Air India staff treated me very well," said Mr Kamra, the person who was rejected by the airline.

In a statement released by Air India, the airline said, "Kunal Kamra is banned to board Air India. It is mentioned in our system. That is why his name was automatically rejected. After verification of all the credentials of the passenger, we allowed him to board."

A flying ban was imposed on comedian Kunal Kamra a week ago for allegedly heckling a journalist during an Indigo flight.

Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir have declared a ban on the comedian until further orders, while IndiGo has barred him from flying for six months.