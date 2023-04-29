Bengal's Minorities Drifting Away From Trinamool: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari is the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly (File)

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that the minorities of West Bengal were "gradually drifting away" from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

He, however, said in the same breath, "They may not also be in favour of the BJP at present."

Speaking at a meeting of the BJP's minority cell, Mr Adhikari said that minorities had showered votes on the Trinamool in the last assembly elections.

"But now they have started to move away from the Trinamool. However, they may also not be in support of the BJP at the moment," he said.

Mr Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, alleged that this was the reason Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was resorting to "divisive politics" and raking up the NRC (National Register of Citizens) issue.

The senior BJP leader claimed that the Trinamool government has ushered in "dynasty politics, corruption and politics of appeasement" in West Bengal.

"The BJP wants to bring in development in West Bengal and put an end to dynasty politics. There are around 45 lakh migrant workers from the state who are working elsewhere as there are no jobs here. The Mamata Banerjee government has failed to generate employment. Around 70 per cent of these migrant workers are from the minority communities," he said.

Reacting to the allegation, Trinamool leader and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said, "Be it minority or majority, everyone has been with the Trinamool and Mamata Banerjee and will continue to be with us in future."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)