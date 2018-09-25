Bengal Traders To Join Nationwide Strike To Protest Flipkart-Walmart Deal

Traders' body says Walmart-Flipkart deal will adversely affect the small businesses. (File)

West Bengal traders' body today said they would join the proposed national strike of traders on September 28 to protest the Flipkart-Walmart deal and Foreign Direct Investment or FDI in retail trade.

"It is for the first time in the country that about seven crore voters across the country will participate in a Bharat Trade Bandh on September 28 for protection of their rights and business," Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) secretary general Rabishankar Roy said.

"Though West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged to reconsider the bandh owing to festive season, but as the strike call is at the national level, we don't have any right to reconsider," he said.

There are 30-40 lakh traders in West Bengal. The bandh has been called by CAIT.

CAIT president BC Bhartia said that Walmart-Flipkart deal was a violation of the FDI policy of the government, which will adversely affect the small businesses in the country, whereas the FDI in retail would be much disastrous for SMEs, small industries and for national economy as well.

It is regretted that knowing well the ill effects, the MNCs are being given a passage to enter the retail trade of the country, he said in a statement.

The traders are feeling neglected and they are concerned over the future of their business, he said.