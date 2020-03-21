West Bengal Restaurants, Pubs, Museums To Be Shut Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus

Three people, with travel history to the UK, have tested positive for the coronavirus in West Bengal.

The order aims to prevent all non-essential social gatherings in West Bengal. (File)

Kolkata:

The West Bengal government has ordered all restaurants, bars, pubs, nightclubs, amusement parks, museums and zoos to remain shut till March 31 as a precautionary measure in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official said.

The order, which aims to prevent all non-essential social gatherings, comes into effect on Sunday morning, he said.

The directive also applies to massage parlours and hookah bars, the official said, adding that strict action would be taken in case of any violation.

"In order to further check non-essential social gatherings which lead to spread of the virus from infected persons to healthy persons we have ordered the shutdown," the official said.

