Bengal Police Arrests Mukul Roy's Brother-In-Law From Delhi For Running Job Racket

Mukul Roy's brother-in-law Srijan Roy was arrested from Delhi airport late last night (File) Kolkata: West Bengal Police has arrested BJP leader Mukul Roy's brother-in-law from New Delhi for allegedly duping railway job seekers, a senior official said on Saturday.



Mr Roy's brother-in-law Srijan Roy was arrested from Delhi airport late last night by a team of police from Bizpur police station in North 24 Parganas district on the basis of complaints which were filed around six years ago, the police officer said.



"Srijan Roy has been arrested for taking money from several people on the pre-text of providing them jobs," a district police official said.



The accused was produced at a district court on Saturday and was remanded to 12 days of police custody, he added.



Describing the arrest as "political conspiracy", Mukul Roy, who was the Union railway minister in 2012 when the cases were lodged against his brother-in-law, said he himself was the actual target of the move.



"This is a conspiracy hatched by Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against me and my family members. She is resorting to such things because she is afraid of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I am the real target of this conspiracy," Mr Roy said.



Mr Roy was a close confidante of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and was one of the founding members of Trinamool Congress. Over the last few years his relation with the Trinamool supremo soured and in last November he joined the BJP.



