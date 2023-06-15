2 Feared Dead In Bengal Pre-Poll Clashes, Central Forces To Be Deployed

The latest incidents of violence were reported from Bhangar and Chopda.

At least two people are feared dead as violence marked the last day of filing nominations for the panchayat elections in West Bengal on Thursday.

The Calcutta High Court has directed the State Election Commission to deploy central forces across the state within 48 hours. The ruling Trinamool, which is opposed to central forces being used for election security, said it's not worried over such deployments.

The latest incidents of violence were reported from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas and Chopda in Uttar Dinajpur.

Vehicles and makeshift stalls were set on fire and bombs were hurled in Bhangar's Bijoyganj Bazaar as shops remained shut out of fear.

Both the deaths are feared in Bhangar while claims of further casualties are yet to be confirmed.

The Trinamool and Indian Secular Front (ISF), an ally of the Left and Congress in the state, have both claimed their workers died in the violence.

ISF lawmaker Nowshad Siddiqui claimed bullets were also fired during the violence. Police forces rushed to bring the situation under control as some received serious injuries in the area where ISF wields some influence.

"I was apprehensive (of the violence) and that's why I went to meet the Chief Minister to ensure that the polls are peaceful, but sadly she did not take any proactive steps," Mr Siddiqui told reporters.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed the ISF for the violence and said the clashes were due to local issues.

"Our party has issued instructions that everyone should be allowed to file nominations. Over a lakh nominations have been filed, more than any other state," she told reporters in Diamond Harbour.

In Uttar Dinajpur, violence erupted during a rally by the Left party. Visuals from the area showed men roaming with sticks while an injured person was being carried away on shoulders.

"We have given a representation to the Election Commission. We know their hands are tied. We want to tell them to act with responsibility. Two CPM workers have been killed," claimed Left Front chairman Biman Bose.

Mamata Banerjee said the incident was their own matter over who would get the election ticket.

The BJP slammed the police for being "inactive" during the violence.

"A citizen has lost his life in Chopda and three people were hospitalised. One among them is critical. Nominations started with death and on the last day of nominations, it is ending with death. On voting day and counting day, where will these figures reach," state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar told reporters.

However, the local police have refuted reports of any death in Chopda.

Panchayat polls are usually seen as an indicator of the ruling parties' grasp over the voters at the grassroots level. In West Bengal, it is being seen as bellwether elections for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

