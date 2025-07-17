Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

"West Bengal Is Suffering Because Of Trinamool's Misrule": PM Modi

On Thursday evening, the Prime Minister issued two statements, which he posted on his official X account, indicating the subjects he would touch on during his speech at the public rally on Friday.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"West Bengal Is Suffering Because Of Trinamool's Misrule": PM Modi
People of West Bengal are seeing the BJP with hope, Prime Minister Modi said.
  • Prime Minister Modi will address a public rally in Durgapur, West Bengal on Friday
  • He criticised TMC misrule and expressed hope in BJP for development in West Bengal
  • PM Modi will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore in sectors like oil, power, and railways
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally at the industrial township of Durgapur in West Burdwan district on Friday.

On Thursday evening, the Prime Minister issued two statements, which he posted on his official X account, indicating the subjects he would touch on during his speech at the public rally on Friday.

"West Bengal is suffering due to TMC misrule. People are seeing the BJP with hope and are convinced that only the BJP can deliver on development. Tomorrow, July 18, I will be addressing a @BJPBengal rally in Durgapur. Do join!" PM Modi said in a statement on X.

At the same time, the Prime Minister, in another statement on X, had made it clear that his visit to West Bengal was not just "politically-intended" but also for administrative reasons for inaugurating several Central projects in the state.

"Looking forward to being among the people of West Bengal tomorrow, July 18. At a programme in Durgapur, will lay the foundation stones for various works and also inaugurate projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore. The projects cover sectors like oil and gas, power, railways, roads," PM Modi said in another statement on X.

As per the schedule, the Prime Minister will arrive at Andal Airport at around 2:35 pm and from there he will reach the meeting venue at 3 p.m.

There are two stages at the meeting venue, one for the administrative programme of the Prime Minister, where different projects will be inaugurated virtually, and the other for his political programme.

The timing for the administrative programme has been scheduled between 3 and 3:30 p.m., and that for the political programme between 3:45 and 4:15 p.m.

PM Modi is scheduled to take the return flight from Andal to Delhi at 5 pm

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
PM Modi, Trinamool Congress, West Bengal
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com