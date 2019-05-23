West Bengal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Live West Bengal Election Results: Mamata Banerjee is a fierce critic of the BJP government

The crucial Lok Sabha election results will be announced today after a marathon seven-phased election. West Bengal is a crucial state as it sends 42 lawmakers to the Lok Sabha. The Mamata Banerjee-ruled state had a majority the 2014 elections with 34 wins for her party Trinamool Congress. Exit polls have predicted 14 seats for the BJP this time; only two from the party won last time. Mamata Banerjee, the firebrand leader of the state, has been one of the fiercest critics of the Narendra Modi government.

Bengal has been marred by violence since the beginning of the elections with Section 144 being imposed in Bhatpara on Tuesday. Bombs were flung; cars were set on fire in the North 24 Parganas district before the Election Commission imposed prohibitory orders.

Last week, a statue of Bengal reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised at BJP chief Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata. Trinamool and BJP blamed each other for the violence. A day later, the Election Commission invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to prohibit campaigning in nine constituencies of West Bengal from 10 pm on Thursday until the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls on May 19.

Votes will be counted shortly in Bengal.

Here are the LIVE updates of Bengal election results: