Election Results: Trinamool's Moon Moon Sen Trails Behind BJP's Babul Supriyo In Bengal's Asansol

Bengal Election Results: Trinamool's Moon Moon Sen Trails Behind BJP's Babul Supriyo in Asansol

Actor-politician Moon Moon Sen, the Trinamool Congress candidate from Bengal's Asansol is trailing behind BJP's Babul Supriyo. Ms Sen was dubbed the "giant killer" after she defeated a nine-time Left lawmaker from Bengal's Bankura in 2014, soon after she joined politics.

As the early votes come in, Union Minister Babul Supriyo has taken the lead by 3448 votes as of 9.30am today.

The BJP and its allies have crossed 300 as early leads are in. In Bengal, Trinamool Congress had been leading for a while before the BJP took over. As of 9.47 am, the BJP is leading in 22 seats while Trinamool trails behind leading in 17 seats.

Current data shows that the BJP alone has crossed the majority mark by itself at 9.47 am. It has crossed the 272 mark and is currently leading in 275 constituencies out of 542 constituencies.

In the run up to the counting day, several controversies had erupted as both Trinamool and BJP pointed fingers at each other for poll violence. Moon Moon Sen had made a couple of gaffes when she called the statue vandalism of 19th century Bengal icon "tiny bit of violence" and had earlier delivered one of the most memorable lines in this national election.

When clashes erupted between the BJP and Trinamool workers on April 29, Moon Moon Sen had said: "A little violence always happens."

She told NDTV that she "hadn't heard anything" because she had woken up late. "They gave me my bed tea very late so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don't know," the actor-politician remarked, becoming social media fodder for the next few days.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019