Moon Moon Sen's Husband Bharat Dev Varma Dies in Kolkata

Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of actress Moon Moon Sen and the father of actresses Raima and Riya Sen died at his home in Kolkata on Tuesday. As per media reports, Bharat's physical condition deteriorated after which an ambulance was called to his home from a hospital in the Dhakuria area of Kolkata. However, before the ambulance could reach the hospital, he died. He was a descendant of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura. His mother, Ila Devi, was a princess of Cooch Behar, and the elder sister of Maharani of Jaipur, Gayatri Devi. Bharat's grandmother Indira was the only daughter of Searji Rao Gaikwad III, Maharaja of Vadodara.

Moon Moon Sen and Bharat Dev Varma got married in 1978. The actress herself has royal connections as she was born in Kolkata to Bengali actress Suchitra Sen and Dibanath Sen. Her father, of Ballygunge Place, was the son of one of the wealthiest businessmen of Kolkata, Adinath Sen. Her great-grandfather Dinanath Sen was the Diwan or a Minister of the Maharaja of Tripura.

Moon Moon Sen got into films after marriage and motherhood. She made her debut in the 1984 film Andar Baahar. Since then she appeared in a lot of movies, including the suspense thriller 100 Days with Madhuri Dixit, Zakhmi Dil, the Telugu movie Sirivennela, My Karma, and more. She has appeared in 60 films and 40 television series. She has also received the Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Her daughters Raima and Riya too have worked in many Bollywood and Bengali films. While Raima appeared in films like Nil Nirjane, Arekti Premer Golpo, Baishey Srabon, Manorama Six Feet Under, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., C/O Sir, Noukadubi, Aami Aar Amar Girlfriends, Riya was seen in movies such as Good Luck, Style, Apna Sapna Money Money, Paying Guests, Tere Mere Phere, and more. Riya was mostly recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Call Me Bae, which featured Ananya Panday in the titular role.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)