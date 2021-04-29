Bengal Phase 8 Election 2021 Live: Polling Begins For the Final Phase; Exit Poll Results In Evening

Bengal Phase 8 Polls 2021: Total 283 candidates are in fray in last phase of West Bengal polls (File)

West Bengal is voting today in the eighth and final phase of the assembly elections, which is being held amid an alarming surge of coronavirus cases across the country.

In this phase, 35 Assembly constituencies spread across four districts will go to the polls. Among these, six are in Malda, eleven in Birbhum, eleven in Murshidabad, and seven in Kolkata.

Over 84.77 lakh electorates, including 41.21 lakh women and 158 third gender persons, would be casting their votes at as many as 11,860 polling stations. A total of 283 candidates, including 35 women are in the fray in the last phase of the West Bengal polls.

Ruling TMC and BJP are contesting on all 35 seats. Congress, the Left parties, and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) have made a coalition and are contesting under the banner of Sanyukta Morcha. Out of the 35 seats in this round, Congress has 19 in its share, CPI(M) has 10, RSP has one, AIFB has three and ISF has four seats. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also trying its luck and has fielded 24 candidates.

Berhampore, the administrative headquarters of Murshidabad, is represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. However, the emergence of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and the Indian Secular Force (ISF) has impacted the political gradient in this region.

Development, unemployment, and migration remain the core issues in these districts.

In Malda's English Bazar constituency, BJP has fielded women rights activist Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury against TMC candidate Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury and CPI(M)'s Koushik Mishra.

In the Mothabari constituency, TMC's sitting MLA Sabina Yeasmin has an edge over BJP's Shyam Chand Ghosh and Congress candidate Md Dulal Sekh.

There is a head-to-head contest between Congress' Md Mottakin Alam and TMC's Sabitri Mitra in the Manikchak constituency. Gour Chand Mandal is the BJP candidate from the seat.

Congress has fielded Manoj Chakraborty in the Berhampore seat against TMC's Naru Gopal Mukherjee and BJP's Subrata Moitra.

In the Beleghata constituency in Kolkata, TMC's sitting MLA Paresh Pal is the strong contender against CPI(M)'s Rajib Biswas and BJP's Kashinath Biswas.

TMC candidate Dr Shashi Panja has an edge over BJP's Sandipan Biswas and Jiban AIFB's Prakash Saha in the Shyampukur constituency in North Kolkata. Dr Panja serves as the Women and Child Development Minister in the West Bengal government.

In the Maniktala constituency, there is a contest between TMC's sitting MLA Sadhan Pande and footballer Kalyan Chaubey who is contesting on BJP's ticket. Rupa Bagchi is the CPI(M) candidate from the seat.

In the Jorasanko constituency, TMC's Vivek Gupta will take on BJP's Mina Devi Purohit and Congress candidate Janab Ajmal Khan.

BJP has fielded Shivaji Singha Roy against CPI(M) candidate Pratip Dasgupta and TMC candidate Atin Ghosh in the Kashipur-Belgachhia constituency.

West Bengal is undergoing an eight-phased Assembly election. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Here are the Live Updates On West Bengal Phase 8 Polling:

Apr 29, 2021 07:19 (IST) Phase 8 Voting: Two ministers -- Shashi Panji and Sadhan Pande - are seeking re-election in this phase. All eyes are on Birbhum district, which has a history of poll-related violence.



Apr 29, 2021 07:11 (IST) Voting for the eighth and final phase of West Bengal Elections 2021 begins; 35 seats in the fray.

Apr 29, 2021 07:05 (IST) West Bengal Elections 2021: Voters Form Queues Outside Polling Booth In Malda

Voters form queues outside polling booth number 23/24 in Malda; voting for the eighth and last phase of #WestBengalPolls will begin at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/PgunPzWjtx - ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

Apr 29, 2021 06:48 (IST) Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Voters Queue Up Outside A Polling Booth In Shantiniketan

Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Shantiniketan, Bolpur; polling for the eighth and last phase of #WestBengalPolls will commence at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/jIBvZqvt8c - ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021