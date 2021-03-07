Bengal Assembly Election: PM Modi, Actor Mithun Chakraborty At BJP's Mega Bengal Rally. See Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Mithun Chakraborty were seen on Sunday at BJP's mega Bengal rally. PM Modi reached Kolkata to address his first rally at Brigade Parade Ground after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly poll schedule.

The anticipation over PM Modi's visit was only fueled further by popular actor Mithun Chakraborty's presence at the venue. The star joined the BJP shortly before the main event began at the city's Brigade Parade Ground.

Mr Chakraborty's joining the BJP came at the end of much speculation even over his attendance at the event. "I have spoken with him (Mr Chakraborty) over the telephone, he's going to come today. I will be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him," Kailash Vijayavargiya, the party's state in-charge who had met up with the star yesterday at his residence in the state capital's Belgachia locality, had said.

PM Modi at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground

Huge crowd at PM Modi's Bengal rally Actor Mithun on stage after joining BJP shortly ahead of the PM Modi's address

In a Kurta, cap and sunglasses, the actor waved to the crowd.