Don't Need Pak, Mamata Banerjee Enough To Harm India: Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh is chief of the BJP's West Bengal unit (File)

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday came down heavily on state's Chief Mnister Mamata Banerjee for questioning the success of the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Balakot air strike and compared her Trinamool Congress with terror outfits like Al Qaeda.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress chief of talking like Pakistani leaders, he said that a politician like Ms Banerjee is enough to cause more harm to the nation than Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"When the entire nation is wants the Pulwama terror strike avenged by our armed forces, our Chief Minister (Banerjee) is asking for evidence of the air strike and questioning why Pakistan was attacked. She is also singing the tune of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan," Mr Ghosh said at the state BJP headquarters here.

"I think people like Imran Khan are not needed to harm India, Mamata Banerjee alone is enough. When a party like Trinamool Congress is operating here, what is the need of terrorist outfits like SIMI, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen or Al Qaeda to attack?" he said.

Mr Ghosh said the people of Bengal and the rest of the country would give Ms Banerjee and other opposition leaders a "befitting reply" for questioning the Army and claimed that the 2019 general election would mark the end of "anti-national politics" within the country.

"Pakistan PM Imran Khan is complaining that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi is not talking to him. Here, Ms Banerjee and some opposition leaders are also saying the same thing. We are stunned to see that they are speaking Pakistan's language," he said.

"Pakistan gave us enough proof of the damage inflicted by the IAF, but here some politicians are asking for evidence from the Army. The new India will not tolerate this. The 2019 election will be a milestone in stopping anti-national politics within the country," he said.

Quoting a report of the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), Ghosh said nearly 300 mobile phones were found active in the area of Balakot where the IAF strike happened, which shows that there were close to 300 people in the training camp.