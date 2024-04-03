Mamata Banerjee Joins Tea Estate Workers At Farm, Serves Tea At Roadside Stall

Mamata Banerjee prepares and serves tea at a stall in Jalpaiguri

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had tea at a local stall in Jalpaiguri.

She also prepared and served tea at the stall.

"Smt. @MamataOfficial brings warmth and conversation to a local tea stall, embracing the spirit of the residents over a steaming cup of tea in Jalpaiguri!," Trinamool Congress posted on social media platform X.

She also met and interacted with school children. The West Bengal CM joined tea estate workers in the plucking of tea leaves.

"Smt. @MamataOfficial connecting with the brilliant young minds in Jalpaiguri today. Their innocence and curiosity ignite our optimism for a better future!" TMC posted.

"Smt. @MamataOfficial strengthens ties, joining tea estate workers in the timeless ritual of tea leaf plucking," it stated in a subsequent post.

While interacting with people on Tuesday, she danced with the tribal community in Jalpaiguri while playing drums in Jalpaiguri.

বৈচিত্র্যের মধ্যে ঐক্য আমাদের মূল মন্ত্র।



Today, Smt. @MamataOfficial visited the Mercy Fellowship Church in Jalpaiguri, praying for the departed souls and wishing for the swift recovery of those injured in the recent storm.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Trinamool supremo hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, terming it a "Jumla" government and alleging that it has never stood by the people in times of need and disaster.

"I thought I would not say it but this is a JUMLA government. Even yesterday, the Centre had a meeting with the RBI. Where is the impartiality here? An impartial election means that in a democracy, all must get justice. We don't do partiality with any kind of relief. Our government is humanitarian. How did the Prime Minister ask his workers to go and give money? I didn't ask my party workers to do anything of this sort. BJP has never stood by the people in times of need and disaster," she said at Mercy Fellowship Church in Jalpaiguri.

The Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place in seven phases, which will start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Trinamool announced its candidates for all 42 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and didn't enter any coalition with INDIA bloc parties in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats.

