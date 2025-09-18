Mamata Banerjee Writes Theme Song For Kolkata's Durga Puja Committee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written the lyrics of the theme song of a Durga Puja committee in Kolkata, which was sung by a state minister.

The Tala Prattoy Durga Puja committee in north Kolkata said it is their centenary year, and they are honoured to have the CM as the lyricist of their theme song.

Their theme is 'Bij Angan' (seeds in the courtyard).

"As we celebrate a century of Tala Prattoy, 'Bij Angan' is a tribute to the enduring spirit of Durga Puja, Bengal's heritage. We were honoured that the honourable chief minister wrote this special song for our centenary year, beautifully rendered by Indranil Sen," Dhrubajyoti Bose Suvo said on behalf of the organisers.

Sen, the minister of state for tourism and information and cultural affairs, launched the music video of the theme song on Wednesday.

The seeds of life embody nature and mother goddess which will be manifested in the Puja pandal interiors, the installations and the idol in the courtyard, Suvo said.

Writing theme songs for puja committees is not new to the chief minister who does it for several organisers every year.

The Durga Puja of Tala Prattoy has won several awards in the past.

