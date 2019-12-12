Bengal Ideal Investment Destination: Mamata Banerjee At Business Conclave

Mamata Banerjee was speaking at Bengal Business Conclave in Digha

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday criticised the NDA government at the Centre for economic slowdown and said West Bengal as an ideal destination for investment.

Speaking at Bengal Business Conclave in Digha here, she tried to woo businessmen to invest in the state which she presented as an ideal destination.

"Economy situation is very important these days... Look at the situation in our country. Industrialist production and FDI growth rate have been down in India. The unemployment rate has also scaled up," the Chief Minister said.

She said that the state was left behind in economic progress during the left rule, adding that the GDP of the state is better under her rule.

"Earlier, when we talked about our state, the economic progress was slow under the left rule. Now, you look at the GDP (of the state)," she said.

The Chief Minister further said that poverty in West Bengal has declined under the present Trinamool Congress dispensation.

"The poverty rate in the state has declined as compared to the other state of the country. It stands at 6 per cent... It shows that we are working," she told a gathering of businessmen.