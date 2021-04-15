Bengal Poll Body Chief Calls Meet To Ensure Covid Protocols During Campaign

West Bengal chief electoral officer Aariz Aftab has called an all party meeting on April 16.

West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab Wednesday called an all party meeting on April 16 following the Calcutta High Court direction to the Chief Electoral Officer and all district magistrates in the state to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 protocol during campaigning for the remaining four phases of the state election, an Election official said.

All political parties in the state have been asked to send only one representative each for the meeting which will discuss matters related to the campaigning for the last four phases of the poll, he said.

There will be discussions on the norms of social distancing and relevant COVID-19 protocol, the official added.

State Additional Director General of police (Law and Order) Jag Mohan and state health secretary NS Nigam will also be present in the meeting, he said.

The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday directed that all health-related guidelines should be maintained in the strictest possible manner with regard to campaigning by political parties for the West Bengal assembly polls in view of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases.