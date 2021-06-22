West Bengal Budget Session To Begin From July 2 With Governor Dhankhar's Address

The Budget session will begin with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's address. (File)

The budget session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin from July 2 with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's address, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Tuesday.

The budget is likely to be placed in the house the next day of the commencement of the session or the day after, assembly sources said.

The duration of the session is yet to be finalised.

"The budget session of the West Bengal assembly will begin from July 2 with Governor's address. However, it is yet to be decided till when the session will continue," Mr Banerjee said.

The session will be conducted following all COVID-19 protocols. According to TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, just like the previous vote-on-account was placed by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee herself in February session due to ill health of state finance minister Amit Mitra, this time too the budget might be presented by either the CM or parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee in case Mitra is unable to do so.

"However, nothing has been decided so far in this regard", he said. Mr Ghosh said the tenure of the budget session is likely to be decided during the Business Advisory committee meeting on June 28. This will be the first occasion that Ms Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition Mr Suvendu Adhikari will face each other on the assembly floor.

Once considered a protege of Ms Banerjee, Adhikari switched over to the BJP just ahead of the assembly polls and defeated the chief minister from the high-profile Nandigram seat by a slim margin.

BJP with 75 MLAs is the main opposition in the Bengal assembly. Congress and the Left parties have no representation in the present house. This will be the first budget of the new Trinamool Congress government, which came back to power for the third consecutive time in the April-May elections with a massive mandate.

