'Heads Will Get Crushed': Bengal BJP Leader On Anyone Stopping Rath Yatra

"Heads of those who stop rath yatra will get crushed under the wheels: BJP leader Locket Chatterjee

Actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee said that those who are trying to stop BJP's rath yatra in West Bengal "will get crushed under the wheels of the chariot". The chief of the BJP women's wing in Bengal was speaking at a public meeting in Malda district on Saturday.

The BJP has planned three rath yatras in West Bengal on December 5, 6 and 7. The rath yatras, which will cover 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, will be kicked off by party chief Amit Shah. At the conclusion of the yatras, the BJP plans to hold a massive rally in Kolkata, which is likely to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported news agency PTI.

The yatras are being organised to restore democracy in the state, said the BJP. "The main purpose of the rath yatras is to restore democracy in West Bengal. We have said this earlier too that the heads of those who try to stop the 'rath yatras' will get crushed under the wheels of the chariot," said Ms Chatterjee.

Condemning Ms Chatterjee's comment, Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that the BJP leaders are making provocative statements to disturb peace and stability of the state. "The BJP's main aim is to push its communal agenda in Bengal. That is why they are making these provocative comments. But the people of Bengal will defeat the divisive politics of the BJP," said the Trinamool leader.

In August, Ms Chatterjee triggered controversy after demanding an Assam-like National Register of Citizens or NRC in Bengal as well. "Infiltration from Bangladesh is rampant here. These infiltrators are involved in all sorts of illegal activities like bomb-making, smuggling, rioting and running syndicates. They must be deported to Bangladesh," Ms Chatterjee had said, drawing sharp criticism from the state government.

Ms Chatterjee's controversial remarks and actions had in the past angered the Election Commission as well. In 2016, the poll panel filed a First Information Report or FIR against her for allegedly threatening the presiding officer of a booth in Birbhum district. Ms Chatterjee had threatened the officer in her constituency Mayureswar, where voting was being held and alleged that he had allowed rigging.

