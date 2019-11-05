'Intellectuals Can Eat Dog Meat Too': Bengal BJP Chief's Bizarre Remark

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was addressing a gathering in Burdwan.

The BJP's top leader in Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, said on Monday that "intellectuals who eat beef should eat dog meat too" as it is all the same for their health. In a set of bizarre remarks at a public gathering, he also said the milk of cows in India is golden as it "has gold".

"The cow is our mother, we stay alive by consuming cow milk, so if anyone misbehaves with my mother, I will treat them the way they should be treated. On the holy soil of India, killing cows and consuming beef is a maha-apradh (grave crime)," Dilip Ghosh was quoted as telling news agency ANI on Monday in Burdwan.

He went on to attack "intellectuals" who eat beef on the roads and "take pride in cleaning excreta of foreign pet dogs".

"A few intellectuals eat beef on roads, I tell them, why only cows, eat dog meat too, their health will be fine whichever animal they eat, but why on roads? Eat inside your home," said the BJP leader.

Mr Ghosh was addressing a gathering on the occasion of "Gopa Ashtami Karyakram" in Burdwan, about 100 km from Kolkata.

The Bengal BJP chief also compared "desi and videshi (Indian and foreign)" cows and said: "Only desi cows are our mother and not the videshi ones."

Mr Ghosh is known for shooting his mouth off.

In August, he landed in a controversy over his alleged remarks at a public rally inciting violence against the state police and the ruling Trinamool Congress. He allegedly goaded party workers to thrash Trinamool activists and the police and warned the police he would strip them naked and beat them up.

Earlier, during the campaign for the national election, he was served notice by the Election Commission for threatening to "take off the pants" of a poll panel official who had removed a Ram Navami hoarding with his image.

(With inputs from ANI)

