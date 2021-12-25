Bengal Assembly Speaker Writes To PM On Governor's 'Interference' In Legislative Matters

The Bengal assembly speaker has has also written to President Ram Nath Kovind.

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, who has had several run-ins with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the recent past, on Saturday said he has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise them of Mr Dhankhar's "interference" in legislative matters.

The speaker had earlier expressed anguish over Mr Dhankhar's insistence to administer the oath to Trinamool Congress MLAs, including CM Mamata Banerjee, after the September 30 elections.

He had engaged in a war of words with the governor over the appointment of Mukul Roy as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

The two have also sparred over a bill seeking separation of the Bally Municipality from Howrah Municipal Corporation. The bill has been passed by the Assembly and is waiting for the Governor's assent.

"I have written to the PM and the President to complain against his (governor's) tendency to violate constitutional conventions and interfere in legislative matters. His conduct does not befit the constitutional head of a state," the speaker told PTI.

Mr Bandopadhyay recently alleged that polls to Howrah Municipal Corporation were getting delayed with the Governor taking time to give his assent to the bill.

Mr Dhankhar on his part said he was yet to get documents that he sought pertaining to the bill.

