Bengal Man Attempts Suicide Fearing Name Will Be Removed From Rolls Over Typo

A farmer in West Bengal attempted suicide over fears that a spelling error in his voter id card may lead to his removal from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ahead of the crucial assembly elections next year.

The incident took place in Jeetpur area of ​​Burirhat-2 Gram Panchayat of Dinhata in Cooch Behar on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Khairul Shaikh, was working in a farm when he drank pesticide, sources said. He was rushed to Dinhata hospital and later referred to Cooch Behar M.J.N Medical College Hospital, where his condition is stable.

"My name is wrongly spelt in the voter list. I was scared that I would be removed from the voter list, so I attempted suicide," he told reporters inside the hospital.

In his voter id card, Shaikh has been spelt as Sekh.

The farmer lives with his wife and a specially-abled daughter. Relatives said he was worried ever since the SIR was rolled on in Bengal recently.

After receiving the news, Trinamool Congress' Cooch Behar district president Abhijeet De Bhowmik reached the hospital.

"This tragic incident has happened because of fear and confusion. Fear has spread among the general public regarding SIR," he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed state minister and MLA Udayan Guha to visit the man on priority. "I want every genuine voter to stay well. We do not divide and rule. I pray that democracy becomes stronger with the judicial and press pillars," she said.

On Tuesday, a 57-year-old man in North 24 Parganas district died by suicide, saying "NRC (National Register of Citizens) is responsible for my death".

"The SIR was announced recently. His family claimed he was restless since then. The family thought he was feeling unwell. After having dinner, he went to bed in his room. In the morning, his brother's wife called him many times but got no response. After this, other members of the family and neighbors entered the house and found his body," Barrackpore Police Commissioner Muralidhar said.