96-Hour Ban On Liquor Sale Imposed In Bengal For Polls, Trinamool Sees Red

'Shots' Fired: Bengal Liquor Sale Ban Extended For Polls, Trinamool Sees Red

By Ashwine Kumar Singh, Manoranjan Bharti and Sreyashi Dey in

A controversy has erupted in West Bengal over extended liquor restrictions during the ongoing Assembly elections, after the state excise department ordered a shutdown of 96 hours, against the standard 48-hour "dry day" norm prescribed by the Election Commission of India.

According to an official communication issued by the state Excise Commissioner on April 19, authorities observed an "unusual spurt" in liquor sales during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period. The statement also flagged a sudden rise in the sale of packaged liquor from state depots and an increase in "sensitive shops", prompting stricter monitoring and restrictions.

Citing concerns that liquor could be used as an inducement to influence voters, the Excise Department invoked provisions under the Bengal Excise Act to recommend extending the closure of retail liquor outlets from 48 hours to 96 hours across the state ahead of polling. The directive was sent to district magistrates and the police for implementation.

Following this, district administrations, including in the South and North 24 Parganas, issued orders enforcing a 96-hour shutdown of liquor shops around polling dates. For Phase I (April 23), liquor outlets were ordered shut from April 20 to April 23, while for Phase II (April 29), the closure extends from the evening of April 25 until April 29. Additionally, May 4, the day of counting, has also been declared a dry day.

Both districts are scheduled to vote in the second phase.

Election Commission officials say the district administration does not have the power to reduce the time for which liquor shops have to stay shut below 48 hours, but can increase it. They said the extension was not ordered by the poll panel, but by the state government - a claim the ruling Trinamool Congress has denied.

Objections

The extended ban has triggered sharp reactions from both businesses and the Trinamool Congress.

Liquor traders and owners of restaurants and bars said the move will severely impact revenues, especially in areas where polling is not being held in a particular phase. Industry estimates suggest the restrictions could lead to losses of over Rs 1,400 crore statewide, with Kolkata alone accounting for a significant share.

Leaders from the Trinamool Congress have accused the poll body of overreach, alleging that such restrictions inconvenience the public and hurt local businesses. They also argued that extended bans in non-polling areas are excessive.

Speaking to NDTV, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Riju Dutta said the extended ban on the sale of liquor reflects "desperation".

"The BJP knows they won't cross 50 seats in the state and that's why they are now so desperate that they are trying to create an Emergency-like situation in Bengal. Such directives show the Election Commission has also lost the plot after disenfranchising genuine voters of West Bengal," he said.

Speaking in support of the decision, BJP leader Shishir Bajoria said, "Alcohol usually makes troublemakers even more rowdy, this step will stop them from intimidating voters. It's not the EC's responsibility to look into the economy of a state that heavily relies on excise earnings."