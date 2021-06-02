4 BJP Workers Arrested In Murder Case Of Trinamool Supporter

The arrests were made from the BJP office in Suri, the police said. (Representational)

Four BJP workers were arrested on Wednesday in West Bengal's Birbhum district in connection with the murder of a Trinamool supporter, the police said.

The arrests were made from the BJP office in Suri, they said.

Kanta Bauri, a Trinamool supporter, was allegedly beaten to death at Muktinagar village in the Khayrasole police station area on May 8, the police said.

Six others were also injured in the incident.

BJP had claimed that a gang of Trinamool-backed "goons" raided the village that day and the villagers resisted.

However, Trinamool had alleged that its supporters were attacked when they took part in a feast.

BJP leader Kalosona Mondal said, "There is nothing new in the arrest of the BJP workers. We have to see why they were arrested."

