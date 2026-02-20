West Bengal Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2026: Board To Award Full Marks For 3 Out-Of-Syllabus Questions

West Bengal Class 12 Math Exam: The Class 12 Mathematics examination conducted on February 19 in West Bengal triggered protests from students and parents after several questions were allegedly outside the prescribed syllabus. In response, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced that students who attempted those questions will be awarded full marks.

Out of the three disputed questions in the Semester-IV Mathematics paper, Questions 11B and 11C carried four marks each, while Question 2B was worth two marks. Altogether, 10 marks were linked to questions that were reportedly not part of the council's prescribed syllabus. The board has therefore decided to grant full marks to candidates who attempted them.

Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya reviewed the matter in consultation with subject experts before taking a final call.

"The Council has consulted the concerned subject experts and verified the matter. It has been decided that examinees who attempted those question(s) will be awarded full marks," the council president said.

Will Students Who Did Not Attempt the Questions Receive Marks?

When asked whether candidates who skipped the disputed questions would also be compensated with marks, Bhattacharya responded, "We will take care of everything."

Protests and Reactions From Students and Parents

The announcement follows strong reactions from students and guardians across Kolkata and several districts. Many candidates reportedly left the examination hall distressed, with some breaking down over the alleged out-of-syllabus questions. Parents and students staged protests, demanding clarity and corrective action. However, authorities confirmed that no major untoward incident occurred.

The Class 12 Semester-IV examinations commenced on February 12 and are scheduled to conclude on February 27. Around 7.10 lakh candidates are appearing for the examinations this year, including nearly 6.36 lakh students writing the Semester-IV papers. The remaining candidates consist of those appearing for third-semester supplementary exams and a small number taking the examination under the previous syllabus.