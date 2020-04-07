Wedding Of HD Kumaraswamy's Son To Be Low-Key Affair Amid Lockdown

HD Kumaraswamy said the marriage will take place in the presence of family members (File)

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, his son Nikhil's wedding will be a low-key affair in the presence of close family members on April 17.

Nikhil is engaged to Revathi, the grand-niece of former minister and Congress legislator M Krishnappa.

Both families had decided to have a grand wedding ceremony near Janapada Loka in Ramanagara, the political turf of HD Kumaraswamy and preparations were on for the same.

"Can it (marriage in Ramanagara) happen in the given situation, we have decided to complete the marriage rituals in the presence of 15-20 family members at home," Mr Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagara, he said, "Let's see when the time comes (about any grand event), for now have decided to do it in the House itself on April 17, it is auspicious day, we don't want to postpone it. About other things let's see in the future."

Nikhil's wedding was planned in a 95-acre land near Ramanagara with a lavish set, with lakhs of party workers and well-wishers in attendance, followed by a grand reception in Bengaluru.

Nikhil has acted in couple of Kannada films in the lead role.

The grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the party bastion of Mandya and had lost against multilingual actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate supported by BJP, in a bitterly contested poll.