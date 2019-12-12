Weather Today: Rain Expected In Parts Of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Says Met Office

Parts of western Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and MadhyaPradesh may also experience lightning.

The weather forecasting agency India Meteorological Department has predicted dense fog in isolated places over south Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura today. It has also forecast heavy rain at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi with lightning at some places.

In Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, heavy rain and snow is very likely, the Met Office said, adding thunderstorm, hailstorm accompanied by lightning in many parts.

Parts of western Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and MadhyaPradesh may also experience lightning. The weather forecasting agency said.

12 Dec: Heavy rain at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi.



Meanwhile, the air quality index in Delhi turned to "severe" category, with the overall air AQI of Delhi recorded at 407. The AQI of the National Capital Region was also high with Ghaziabad (470), Noida and Greater Noida (422), Faridabad (398) having a similar experience, per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR).