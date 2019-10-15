Weather Forecast Today: Heavy Rain Likely In Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Weather today: Met Department sai southwest monsoon has further withdrawn.

Several parts of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry will receive heavy rainfall today, the weather department said in its latest forecast.

Thunderstorm and lightning very likely in parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, the Met office said.

The India Metereological Department tweeted that southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from entire north Bay of Bengal, some parts of central Bay of Bengal, entire Odisha, Chhattisgarh, some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Telangana, entire Vidarbha and Marathawada.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning likely over south peninsular India during next 4 days. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) October 15, 2019

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning likely over south peninsular India during next 4 days, it predicted.

Delhi Weather:

The sky will mostly will cloudy with the minimum and maximum temperatures between 20 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Weather:

In Mumbai, the sky will partly be cloudy with the temperature fluctuating between 26 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.

