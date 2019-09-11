Weather Department Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

Squally weather conditions are likely in Gujarat region, says weather department (Representational image)

Isolated places in Gujarat, eastern and western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to get heavy downpour.

The weather office said heavy rainfall is likely in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Saurashtra and Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa.

Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning, is likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Strong winds, with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over southwest and the west-central Arabian Sea.

Squally weather conditions are likely in the Gujarat region.

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.