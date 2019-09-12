Weather Department Issues Rainfall Alert For West Bengal And Sikkim

Rainfall in isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecasting agency further predicted that isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand are also likely to witness heavy downpour.

"Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa," stated IMD in its all India weather warning bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over southwest and the west-central Arabian Sea. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea for the next few days.

