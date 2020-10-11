Heavy Rain Warning Issued For Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Other Coastal Areas

The weather office says depression over West-Central Bay of Bengal may intensify further. (File)

The depression over West-Central Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours and it very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam on October 12 night, according to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Latest satellite imageries, ships and buoy observations indicate that yesterday's well-marked low-pressure area over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression over West-central Bay of Bengal and lay centred about 430 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 490 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 520 km east-southeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh)," the IMD said.

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours. "It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam during October 12, 2020 night," it added.

The weather agency has issued a rainfall warning for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka and Marathwada, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. It has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka and Marathwada, south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and interior Karnataka today.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over coastal Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over coastal Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathwada and Vidarbha on October 12 and October 13.

Extremely heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on the same date.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph would prevail over west-central and adjoining the northwest Bay of Bengal and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha- Andhra Pradesh -Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts today.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coastal areas and over Gulf of Mannar.