"Note To BJP - It Won An Election, But Lost Two": AAP's Raghav Chadha

AAP's Raghav Chadha congratulated BJP over its record win in Gujarat

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha congratulated the BJP over its record win in the Gujarat assembly election and expressed disappointment over the party not winning a single seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Mr Chadha said the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) entry into "fortress Gujarat" - even with only five seats - is still a huge milestone as the AAP has gained the status of a national party in a short period since the party was founded in 2012.

"We got a vote share of 13 per cent, which means lakhs of people voted for the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat. We feel it is less than what we expected," Mr Chadha told NDTV.

"Of course not winning feels bad. But we are happy we have gained a foothold and entered fortress Gujarat. Next time we will fight from inside the fort," the AAP leader said.

Mr Raghav said the AAP is India's fastest-growing party, something which every regional party such as Tamil Nadu's DMK, West Bengal's Trinamool Congress and others in the south want but haven't been able to achieve.

The AAP leader reminded - after the celebration at the BJP's headquarters in Delhi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated supporters - that the BJP has "won only one election, but lost two".

The BJP has lost Himachal Pradesh to Congress, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to the AAP after a 15-year run.