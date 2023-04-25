'We Want BJP To Exit To Save...': Akhilesh Yadav After Meeting Nitish Kumar

"BJP is continuously trying to finish the democratic values of the country".

In a bid to achieve opposition unity before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Monday.

Akhilesh Yadav took on the BJP over the issues of unemployment and inflation and said that the opposition leaders are together to help people with their problems.

"BJP is continuously trying to finish the democratic values of the country. We all are here with the people of India to save the country from unemployment, inflation and poverty," former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said in a joint press conference here.

"We want BJP govt to exit so that country can be saved," SP chief added.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who is meeting various opposition leaders in an attempt to bring all of them on a single platform, said that whatever the next step of the parties be, will be in the country's interest.

"We have held talks, especially about the coming together of all parties and making all preparations ahead of the upcoming Parliament elections. Whatever will be done next, will be done in the nation's interest," Nitish Kumar said.

Earlier Bihar CM also met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

After meeting West Bengal CM Banerjee, Nitish Kumar said, "Whatever will be done next, will be done in the nation's interest. Those who are ruling now, have nothing to do. They are just doing their own publicity. Nothing is being done for the nation's development."

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also pitched for opposition unity while calling for an opposition meeting in Bihar, the land of the JP movement.

"We will go ahead together. We have no personal ego, we want to work together collectively. I have made just one request to Nitish Kumar. Jayaprakash (Narayan ) ji's movement started from Bihar," CM Mamata said.

If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can decide where to go next. But first of all, we must convey that we are united. I have said earlier too that I have no objections. I want BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with the media's support and lies," Ms Mamata added.

Earlier on April 12, Nitish Kumar had met with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and former MP Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

CM Mamata Banerjee is also leaving no stone unturned in closing in ranks with other parties ahead of the 2024 polls, as she met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at her residence in Kolkata last month.

