We Should Rise Above Politics To Combat Air Pollution: Dushyant Chautala

Dushyant Chautala said fire incidents in the dump yards also contribute to the air pollution.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said the leaders should rise above politics and collectively take actions to combat air pollution in a sustainable manner so that the issue can be resolved permanently.

"It is an environmental issue. We should collectively take action, which has a long-term impact on combating air pollution and the matter can be resolved once and for all. We should rise above politics," he said during a press conference.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the Central government should lead the efforts in consultation with Haryana, UP, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

"Stubble burning has decreased in Haryana. Data show that this year, there has been a fall in stubble burning by 34 per cent. Continuous efforts are being made to further decrease it," he said.

Citing data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Dushyant Chautala rapped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that Punjab is mostly responsible for the air pollution due to stubble burning.

"According to NASA data, there is not much stubble burning on the border regions of Haryana. It is mostly from Punjab. And if the air pollution is making its way to Delhi, it cannot simply be stopped by sealing borders," he said.

Dushyant Chautala also said that the fire incidents in the dump yards in the national capital also contribute to air pollution in the city. "Delhi government should also monitor that," he said.

The air quality in the national capital has slumped to the ''hazardous category'' with the pollution level hovering near 400 owing to stubble burning in the neighbouring states.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.