'We Share Your Vision Of...': Apple CEO Tim Cook Meets PM Modi

"Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome," Tim Cook said.

Ahead of Apple's second store launch in Delhi, CEO Tim Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening, underscoring that the company shares his vision of "positive impact technology" and is committed to investing across the country.

"An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India," tweeted the Prime Minister in response to Apple CEO's tweet.

An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India. https://t.co/hetLIjEQEU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2023

The Apple CEO met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw before meeting the Prime Minister.

Similar to the grand opening of Apple's first India store in Mumbai, Tim Cook will welcome customers at the inauguration of the store in Saket's Select City Mall tomorrow.

Yesterday, Tim Cook launched Apple's first official retail store in India at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The Saket store is smaller than the Apple Store opened in Jio World Drive at Bandra Kurla Complex.

Long queues of fans outside the BKC store in Mumbai marked the opening of the Apple store and similar excitement is expected amongst the tech giant's followers in Delhi.

An Apple store is aimed at providing a top-notch experience to customers by functioning as a one-stop destination for product sales, services, and accessories. These stores are also architectural marvels, adding to an unrivalled customer experience.