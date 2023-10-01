"Hard To Put A Limit": S Jaishankar On India-US Relationship

S Jaishanakr said India and the US have a "very compelling need" to work together.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said today it is difficult to put a limit on the India-US relationship, and that the two countries now see each other as "desirable, optimal, and comfortable partners."

Addressing an Indian community event in Washington DC, Mr Jaishankar said, "I am often asked, where do you think this relationship (India-US) is going...now it's hard for me today, really, to put a limit on it, to define it, to even voice expectations, because in every way this relationship has exceeded expectations, which is why today we don't even try to define it. We actually keep raising the bar."

Mr Jaishankar held meetings with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior members of the US Administration, US business leaders, and think tank experts this week. The External Affairs Minister said that India and the United States have a "very compelling need" to work together and that it is in Washington's interest to have partners who think and speak well of America.

Speaking to the community in Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/p2Vtk6pG2X — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 1, 2023

"We keep finding new domains, the more we do with each other, the more we find we are able to do, explore together, and achieve together," he added.

"In this changing world, I would say, today, India and the United States have moved to a position where we really see each other as very desirable, optimal partners, comfortable partners, with whom it's a natural instinct today. So, the chemistry and the comfort today of the relationship gives me enormous hope about where the prospects are," he added.

Mr Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington recently, amid the diplomatic row with Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June this year.

The foreign minister rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation that Indian government agents were involved in Nijjar's killing, saying it was "inconsistent with India's policy."

Mr Blinken expressed deep concern over Mr Trudeau's allegations, saying that the US is urging the Indian government to cooperate with the investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Mr Jaishankar also met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday for a productive discussion on deepening bilateral defence cooperation between India and the US, including the co-production of defence articles.