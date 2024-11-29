'We Haven't Received Any Request From US': Foreign Ministry On Adani Case

Adani Group is India's largest infrastructure players with global operations

India has not received any communication from the US on the legal matter involving Adani Group and the US Department of Justice, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in its weekly briefing today.

"This is a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice. There are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases which we believe would be followed. The government of India was not informed in advance on the issue," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters in Delhi today.

The US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had issued an indictment and a civil complaint, respectively, in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jaain are clear of any bribery charges per the US Department of Justice, the Adani Group has already said.

Adani Green, a firm under the Adani Group, had also called media reports on the US legal matter as "incorrect", in a stock exchange filing.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)