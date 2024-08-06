"Sheikh Hasina Requested To Come, Situation Still Evolving": S Jaishankar

Bangladesh protests: S Jaishankar spoke on the Bangladesh issue in Parliament.

Sheikh Hasina requested permission "at very short notice" to come to India following her forced resignation as Bangladesh Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Tuesday.

Briefing Parliament on the "still evolving" Bangladesh situation, India's response, and the status of an estimated 19,000 nationals in that country, Mr Jaishankar said the government is in "close and continuous touch" with the Indian community and called on the host nation to provide required security.

Mr Jaishankar, who briefed leaders at an all-party meet this morning and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night, said he sought "the understanding and support of the House" on this issue.

"On August 4 (protests in Bangladesh) took a very serious turn. Attacks on police, including police stations and government installations, intensified even as overall levels of violence escalated and properties of individuals associated with the regime were torched. What was worrying was that minorities and their businesses and temples also came under attack at multiple locations."

"On August 5 demonstrators converged in Dhaka despite a curfew. Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the decision to resign. At very short notice she requested approval to come, for the moment, to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance... she arrived yesterday evening in Delhi."

He also referred to an address by Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman - made Monday evening, shortly after Mrs Hasina stepped down - in which he said, "I have met opposition leaders... we have decided to form an interim government..." and appealed for the violent protests to end.

Over 400 people have reportedly died in violent protests in Bangladesh beginning last month.

"The situation in Bangladesh is still evolving. We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals of which about 9,000 are students. The bulk of students returned in July..." he said.

"In the last 24 hours we have also been in regular touch with authorities in Dhaka. I seek the understanding and support of the House in regard to sensitive issues regarding an important neighbour on which there has always been strong national consensus," he said.

Mr Jaishankar also spoke about India's diplomatic missions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet, and said, "It is our expectation the host government will provide required security..."

On the question of minorities (over 90 per cent of Bangladeshis are Muslims), he said, "We are monitoring the situation with regard to minorities. There are reports of initiatives to ensure their protection. We welcome that... but will remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored."

The events in Bangladesh present a problem for India, particularly if the UK turns down Sheikh Hasina's asylum request. India also does not want to be seen as overtly backing the ousted leader because that may complicate the country's relationship with the new government in Bangladesh, whatever it may be.

India's northeast states share a 4,096-km border with Bangladesh. Infiltration concerns prompted a 12-hour night curfew in Meghalaya, as well as putting Border Security Forces on high alert.

Mrs Hasina, 76, is in an undisclosed location in India after fleeing Dhaka - shortly before protesters overran and looted her residence. She has reportedly applied for asylum in the United Kingdom.

There are reports she resigned following an ultimatum by the Bangladesh Army.

Also, earlier today Mr Jaishankar spoke of a "conspiracy" to topple Mrs Hasina.

This was in response to a question by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who asked if there could be an involvement of foreign powers, specifically Pakistan, in the developments in Dhaka.

What Next For Bangladesh?

A new "interim government" - to be advised, most likely, by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus - is believed to be taking shape in the crisis-hit country. This follows the release from jail - ordered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin - of former PM Khaleda Zia, who was convicted of corruption.

In speculation that has emerged (inevitably so) since Mrs Hasina quit, three key names or groups are at the forefront, two of whom are the Army, which took charge after Mrs Hasina quit, and which may have given her a 45-minute ultimatum; and her nemesis and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who was jailed in 2018 on corruption charges and whose release was ordered by the President.

