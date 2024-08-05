Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates: Sheikh Hasina Resigns As PM Amid Massive Unrest, Say Reports

"Don't Allow Any Unelected Government," Sheikh Hasina's Son Urges Security Forces

The son of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the country's security forces to block any takeover from her rule as hundreds of thousands of protesters demanded she quit. "Your duty is to keep our people safe and our country safe and to uphold the constitution," US-based Sajeeb Wazed Joy said in a post on Facebook. "It means don't allow any unelected government to come in power for one minute, it is your duty."