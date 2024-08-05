Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates: Sheikh Hasina Resigns As PM Amid Massive Unrest, Say Reports

Dhaka:
Uncertainty looms over the future of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after Bangladesh witnessed one of its deadliest days. Tens of thousands of protesters have hit the streets and clashed with cops, demanding Hasina's resignation. At least 98 people were killed in Sunday violence, surpassing the 67 deaths reported on July 19 when students protested against the quota system for government jobs.
Here are the LIVE updates on Bangladesh unrest:
Watch Live: Sheikh Hasina Flees, Bangladesh Protesters Storm PM's Palace
LIVE: Bangladesh PM Quits, Leaves Country Amid Clashes, Reports Reuters
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country on Monday, reported Reuters, as more people were killed in some of the worst violence since the birth of the South Asian nation more than five decades ago.
Sheikh Hasina Leaves Bangladesh, Headed To West Bengal: Local Report
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left Bangladesh in the face of massive protests demanding her resignation. She and her sister Rehana have left in a military helicopter and are headed to West Bengal, reports Prothom Alo citing sources.
Bangladesh Protesters Storm Prime Minister's Palace: Report Cites TV Footage
Protesters have stormed the Bangladesh prime minister's palace in Dhaka, news agency AFP reported citing TV footage. Bangladesh's Channel 24 broadcast images of crowds running into the premier's official residence in the capital, waving to the camera as they celebrated. Sheikh Hasina has already flee the capital city in the face of mass protests demanding her resignation, according to a source close to her.
LIVE: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's Resignation A "Possibility", Says Aide
A senior advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has told AFP that the resignation of the embattled leader was a "possibility" after being questioned as to whether she would quit. "The situation is such that this is a possibility, but I don't know how it will happen," the aide close to the premier said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Don't Allow Any Unelected Government," Sheikh Hasina's Son Urges Security Forces
The son of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the country's security forces to block any takeover from her rule as hundreds of thousands of protesters demanded she quit. "Your duty is to keep our people safe and our country safe and to uphold the constitution," US-based Sajeeb Wazed Joy said in a post on Facebook. "It means don't allow any unelected government to come in power for one minute, it is your duty."
LIVE: Sheikh Hasina Leaves Dhaka For "Safer Place" Amid Violence, Say Sources
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left the capital Dhaka in the face of mass protests demanding her resignation, a source close to the embattled leader told AFP on Monday. "She and her sister have left Ganabhaban (the premier's official residence) for a safer place," the source told AFP. "She wanted to record a speech. But she could not get an opportunity to do that."