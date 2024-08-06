Sheikh Hasina Hasn't Sought Asylum Anywhere, Her Son Tells NDTV

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in India for the last 24 hours, has not sought asylum "anywhere", her son categorically told NDTV today, brushing off speculation. Ms Hasina, 76, was contemplating retirement anyway and now she will retire from politics and is likely to divide her time between her family members, added Sajeeb Wazed, who is based in Washington.

Asked about multiple reports about UK's "silence" her request for asylum and revocation of her visa by the US, Mr Wazed said, "The reports about her requesting asylum are incorrect. She has not requested asylum anywhere. So the question of UK or US not responding yet is not true".

Asked about the US Visa revocation, he said, "There has been no such discussion with the US".

Mr Wazed, who made headlines yesterday saying his mother will quit politics, reiterated it today. "She is done with politics in Bangladesh... my mother was planning to retire anyway, this was going to be her last term," he said.

The family, he added, is now planning to spend time together - where and how is yet to be worked out.

