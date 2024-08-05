Who Is Waker-Uz-Zaman, Army General To Take Bangladesh Charge

A career infantry officer, he has dedicated nearly four decades to the service.

Shortly after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and fled the country, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the Chief of Army Staff, announced that he would form the interim government. With the world's cameras pointing at him, he stood in front of a podium stating, "I am taking full responsibility."

The 76-year-old Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled Ganabhaban, the palatial residence of the Bangladeshi PM while protesters stormed its premises.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman, donning his military fatigues and cap, spoke to the nation via state television. "We will form an interim government," he said, confirming the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. "The country has suffered a lot, the economy has been hit, many people have been killed - it is time to stop the violence. I hope after my speech, the situation will improve."

But who is General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the man who will replace Sheikh Hasina as the new head of the state for Bangladesh?

A career infantry officer, he has dedicated nearly four decades to the service, including two tours as a UN peacekeeper. His tenure as Chief of Army Staff began in June, succeeding former General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed. His extensive experience spans commanding an infantry battalion, an independent infantry brigade, and an infantry division. His staff appointments include roles at the Infantry Brigade, School of Infantry and Tactics, and Army Headquarters, among others.

Educated at the Bangladesh Military Academy and furthering his studies at the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Mirpur and the Joint Services Command and Staff College in the UK, General Waker-Uz-Zaman holds advanced degrees in Defence Studies from both the National University of Bangladesh and King's College, University of London.

As the principal staff officer of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Armed Forces Division, General Waker-Uz-Zaman was deeply involved in national defence strategies and international peacekeeping affairs.

His accolades include the Army Medal of Glory (SGP) and the Extraordinary Service Medal (OSP) for his pivotal role in modernizing the army.