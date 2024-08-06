'19,000 Indians In Bangladesh, Of Which 9,000 Are Students': S Jaishankar

Mr Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha that the bulk of the students returned to India in July.

Amid political unrest in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that there are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals in the country, of which about 9,000 are students, while giving an assurance that the government is in close contact with the Indian community in Dhaka.

Mr Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha that the bulk of the students returned to India in July.

"We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there of which about 9,000 are students. The bulk of the students returned in July," he said.

He also said that Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina requested approval from India to come at very short notice and she arrived on the evening of Monday.

"On August 5, demonstrators converged in Dhaka despite the curfew. Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of the security establishment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from Bangladesh authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi," he said.

The External Affairs Minister also mentioned that the government is monitoring the situation with regard to the minorities living in Bangladesh.

Mr Jaishankar noted that ties between India and Bangladesh are exceptionally close.

"Since the election in January 2024, there have been considerable tensions, deep divides and growing polarisation in Bangladesh politics and this underlying foundation aggravated a student agitation that started in June this year," the minister said.

"There was growing violence including attacks on public buildings and violence continued in July. We counselled restraint and urged the situation be resolved by dialogue," Mr Jaishankar said in his statement in Rajya Sabha.

He said that the growing violence included attacks on public buildings and infrastructure, as well as traffic and rail obstructions.

"Throughout this period, we repeatedly counselled restraint and urged that the situation be defused through dialogue. Similar urgings were made to various political forces with whom we were in touch," Mr Jaishankar said.

Despite the supreme court judgment on July 21, there was no let-up in protests, the Union minister said.

"Various decisions and actions taken thereafter only exacerbated the situation. The agitation at this stage coalesced around a one-point agenda, that is that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should step down," Mr Jaishankar said.

On August 4 the situation in the neighbouring country turned serious, Mr Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha.

"Attacks on police, including police stations and government installations, intensified even as overall levels of violence greatly escalated. Properties of individuals associated with the regime were torched across the country. What was particularly worrying was that minorities, their businesses and temples also came under attack at multiple locations. The full extent of this is still not clear," Mr Jaishankar said.

The EAM informed the House that the situation in Bangladesh "is still evolving."

"The Army Chief, General Waker-uz-Zaman, addressed the nation on 5th August. He spoke about assuming responsibility and constituting an interim government," the foreign minister said.

He said that in addition to the High Commission in Dhaka, India's diplomatic presence in Bangladesh included the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.

"It is our expectation that the host government will provide the required security protection for these establishments. We look forward to their normal functioning once the situation stabilises," Mr Jaishankar said.

"We are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities. There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being. Naturally, we will remain deeply concerned till law and order is restored," the minister said.

"Our border guarding forces have been instructed to be exceptionally alert in view of this complex situation. In the last 24 hours, we have been in touch with authorities in Dhaka," the foreign minister said.

"In the last 24 hours, we have also been in regular touch with the authorities in Dhaka. This is the situation as of now," he added.

The Union minister said that he "seeks the understanding and support of the House in regard to sensitive issues regarding an important neighbour on which there has always been strong national consensus."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)