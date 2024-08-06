What Went Down At Sheikh Hasina's Home Before She Fled Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina did not want to resign till the last hour, a report has said

Sheikh Hasina did not want to resign as Bangladesh Prime Minister and wanted security forces to intensify the crackdown on nationwide protests, but security bosses said the protests cannot be contained by force, according to a report in Prothom Alo newspaper.

The report details what went down in the Prime Minister's official residence before her last-minute escape in a military aircraft, shortly before hundreds of protesters stormed in and went on the rampage.

Morning Meet With Security Chiefs

According to the Prothom Alo report, the Awami League leader called the top officers of the security establishment and police force to her residence. The death count was rising, and some of her advisors had tried to talk her into transferring the power to the Army. But the 76-year-old five-time Prime Minister was adamant. She asked the forces to strengthen the curfew already in place. On the streets, however, the situation was changing fast. Despite the curfew, protesters had started gathering at various spots in Dhaka.

At her meeting with the security bosses, she questioned why they had not been able to contain the protests. She pointed to visuals of protesters climbing atop police vehicles and asked why the forces were not cracking down harder. At one point, she reminded them that they had been elevated to these positions because she trusted them.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina praised police's response to the protests. But the police chief conveyed that the situation is such that police won't be able to contain it for long.

Son Convinced Hasina To Leave

The security forces, the report says, tried to explain to her that more force is not the answer. But the veteran leader did not budge. Then the officers spoke to Sheikh Hasina's sister Rehana in another room and urged her to convince the Prime Minister to step down. Rehana spoke to Hasina, but that did not help. At this point, Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy stepped in. Based in the US, Joy spoke to his mother and managed to convince her to resign.

Speaking to NDTV, Joy yesterday said his mother did not want to leave Bangladesh. "She wanted to stay, she did not want to leave the country at all. But we kept insisting that it wasn't safe for her. We were concerned for her physical safety first; so we persuaded her to leave," he said.

"I spoke to her this morning. The situation in Bangladesh, as you can see, is anarchy. She is in good spirits, but she is very disappointed. It's very disheartening for her because it was her dream to turn Bangladesh into a developed country and she worked so hard for it over the last 15 years, keeping it safe from militants and as well as from terrorism and in spite of all of that this vocal minority, the opposition, the militants have now seized power," he said.

The Speech That Was Not Recorded

The crowd of protesters was swelling, and intelligence inputs said Ganabhaban -- the Prime Minister's official residence -- may be stormed. Sheikh Hasina was given 45 minute to pack up. She wanted to record one last speech addressing the people of the country, but there was no time. Accompanied by sister Rehana, she left hom. There was a short halt at Bangabhaban, the Bangladesh President's official residence, where she completed the resignation formalities.

Around 2.30 pm, the ousted leader took off in a military aircraft, bringing the curtain down on her 15-year uninterrupted term. Her ouster and flight also represents a massive shift in Bangladesh politics. Fifty years after her father and Bangladesh's tallest leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman led the struggle for the country's independence, Ms Hasina was forced to flee as protesters vandalised her father's statues. The legacy of Mujibur Rahman, fondly known as Bangabandhu, is no longer a symbol of Bangladesh's war of liberation. Instead, it represents her daughter's politics that protesters claim focused on suppressing dissent.

What Led To This

The protests in Bangladesh, which began last month, started as an agitation against a quota system under which 30 per cent of government jobs were reserved for family members of Muktijoddhas -- those who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971. The protesters said this system favours supporters of the ruling Awami League and wanted a merit-based system to replace it. As the protests grew, the Awami League dispensation tried to crush it with an iron fist. And then, a remark by Hasina sparked fury. "If not the grandchildren of the freedom fighters, then who will get quota benefits? The grandchildren of the 'Razakars'?" she asked. A paramilitary force recruited by the Pakistan Army during the 1971 liberation war, Razakars carried out mass atrocities, including mass killings, rapes, and torture. Naturally, the remark touched a raw nerve.

Reservation has been a burning issue in Bangladesh for years now. In 2018, an agitation on this issue forced the government to water down the reservation system and cancelled quotas for some positions.

The latest unrest was sparked by a high court order that declared illegal the 2018 government circular cancelling 30 per cent quota for freedom fighters' descendants in government jobs. This order was scrapped by the country's Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ordered that 93 per cent of government jobs must be allocated on merit and the remaining be reserved for relatives of freedom fighters. But even the top court's order could not pacify the protesters.