Rahul Gandhi's Pak Question At Meeting On Bangladesh, S Jaishankar's Reply

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar chaired an all-party meeting on Bangladesh today

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi fielded three key questions to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the all-party meeting on the situation in Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina's ouster as Prime Minister amid violent protests.

Mr Gandhi asked what is the government's short-term and long-term strategy in dealing with diplomatic ramifications of the power shift in Dhaka, sources have said. The minister replied that it is a developing situation and the Centre is analysing it closely so that it can fine-tune its next move.

The Congress leader also asked if there could be an involvement of foreign powers, specifically Pakistan, in the dramatic developments in Dhaka over the past few weeks that culminated in Hasina's ouster, the sources said. The Centre replied that it is investigating this angle. A source also pointed out that the government had said that a Pakistan diplomat had been constantly changing his social media display picture to reflect the situation in Bangladesh amid violent protests. The Centre said is probing if this points to anything bigger.

He also asked if New Delhi had foreseen the dramatic turn of events in Bangladesh. To this, the External Affairs Minister replied that India is monitoring the situation.

Congress and the other Opposition parties have pledged their full support to the Narendra Modi government in its handling of the neighbourhood crisis.

Following the meeting, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar put out a post on X, appreciating the Opposition's unanimous support. "Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," he wrote.

At the meeting, also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre told MPs from all parties about the background to the crisis in Bangladesh and how it reached this point. They were also briefed about the situation there and how Ms Hasina escaped to India as her residence was stormed by protesters.

Ms Hasina is still in India and is likely to fly to the UK for political asylum. The Centre also told the all-party meet how it plans to respond to Ms Hasina, known to be New Delhi's old friend. Sources said New Delhi wants to give her time to decide her next course of action.

The government also told the meeting that it is in touch with Bangladesh Army, which has announced the formation of an interim government. The government told the Opposition parties that it is watching the developments closely and will take appropriate action at the right time.

There are about 20,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh and about 8,000 have returned. The government is in touch with them and the high commission is functioning. The Centre, sources said, is also tracking reports of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Speaking to NDTV after the meeting, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said that India's primary concern is the safety of Indian nationals in Bangladesh and the situation at the borders. Asked if the Opposition is satisfied with the way the government is handling the situation, he said, "The fact that the External Affairs Minister briefed all party leaders is a very welcome step. And we are with the government as far as national security is concerned."