"No Provision For...": What UK Said On Sheikh Hasina Asylum Reports

British immigration rules do not allow individuals to travel to that country to seek asylum or temporary refuge, the UK Home Office told NDTV Tuesday morning, amid persistent speculation ousted Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina, now in Delhi, will fly to London to claim sanctuary.

The UK government - now headed by Sir Keir Starmer following Labour's landslide win last month - also said individuals seeking asylum must do so "in the first safe country they reach".

"The UK has a proud record of providing protection for people who need it. However, there is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge."

"Those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach - that is the fastest route to safety," a UK Home Office spokesperson told NDTV.

Nevertheless, sources indicate a formal asylum request is being processed.

Mrs Hasina, 76, was forced to resign as Prime Minister Monday evening after weeks-long protests over a jobs quota killed over 300 people. She fled Dhaka in a military aircraft - reportedly after the Bangladesh Army gave her a 45-minute ultimatum - and flew first to an IAF base in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources last night told NDTV Mrs Hasina - met on arrival in India by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval - would proceed on to London after her plane was refuelled. Since then, though, there has been confirmation of the former Prime Minister's schedule or, indeed, about her location.

Sources have, though, said she is in "protective custody" of Indian intelligence services.

She is accompanied by her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, who is a UK citizen, which could be useful to claim asylum in that country. Also, her niece, Tulip Siddiq, is a British Labour parliamentarian.

Mrs Hasina's daughter, Saima Wazed, is based in Delhi as the regional chief for the World Health Organization. This, though, may not open doors as she works for an international agency.

Indian Government's Position

This morning Bangladeshi publication Daily Sun cited unconfirmed sources as saying India has granted permission for an "interim stay", during which Mrs Hasina will get comprehensive logistical support.

This is reportedly only temporary and pending relocation to Britain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the Bangladesh situation, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to leaders of all major political parties in the country.

At that meeting Mr Jaishankar spoke of a "conspiracy" to topple Mrs Hasina's government. This was in response to a question by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who asked if there could be an involvement of foreign powers, specifically Pakistan, in the dramatic developments in Dhaka over the past few weeks.

The events in Bangladesh present a problem for India, particularly if the UK turns down Sheikh Hasina's asylum request. India also does not want to be seen as overtly backing the ousted leader because that may complicate the country's relationship with the new government in Bangladesh, whatever it may be.

What Next For Bangladesh?

A new "interim government" - to be advised, most likely, by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus - is believed to be taking shape in the crisis-hit country. This follows the release from jail - ordered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin - of former PM Khaleda Zia, who was convicted of corruption.

In speculation that has emerged (inevitably so) since Mrs Hasina quit, three key names are at the forefront, two of whom are the Army, which took charge after Mrs Hasina quit, and which may have given her a 45-minute ultimatum; and her nemesis and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who was jailed in 2018 on corruption charges and whose release was ordered by the President.

