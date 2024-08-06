Centre Calls All-Party Meet On Bangladesh Turmoil, S Jaishankar To Brief MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the Bangladesh situation

The government has called an all-party meeting today to discuss the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in neighbouring Bangladesh amid violent protests.

Sheikh Hasina resigned yesterday and fled the country as vast crowds of angry protesters demanded her exit.

The meeting will be held in Parliament where Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will brief the MPs about the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the Bangladesh situation by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. There is no word yet if Mr Modi will meet Mrs Hasina.